Workers from Horsham District Council have been clearing up the park after a group of travellers moved to Bennetts Field.

In this photo gallery you can see the travellers camp in the park and the clean up operation after they left. Read more: Horsham travellers now camped next to children’s play area

The travellers were served a notice to quit by the council but broke the eviction deadline Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On Saturday they moved from the rec to Horsham Park Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

They moved into Victory Road rec JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The travellers first moved in on Thursday, August 8 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more