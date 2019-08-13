Horsham travellers break eviction deadline

Despite being served a notice to quit, travellers in Horsham Park have not left the site.

Horsham District Council, which owns the park, served the travellers a notice to quit by 10.45am this morning, according to Sussex Police, but the travellers have not left.

The travellers in Horsham Park were served a notice to quit by Horsham District Council

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said yesterday if the deadline was missed, court proceedings to get an eviction order would begin.

Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council have been approached for comment.

