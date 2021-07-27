Horsham transgender actor gives thanks for public support after life-changing op

Alfie Jallow, a former pupil at Horsham’s Millais School, said: “I’ve started to live. I’m finally a 21 year old man. I’ve never experienced so much joy, happiness and euphoria in all my life.”

Alfie launched a fundraising appeal so that he could have the op after realising the NHS could not help ... and he was bowled over by the response.

He had been told by a gender clinic that he would have to wait two years to undergo a subcutaneous mastectomy.

Alfie Jallow

But now recovering from the surgery, he says: “I’m doing things I’ve dreamt of doing for years. Catching up on things I’ve missed out on because the turn of phrase ‘anything is possible’ really feels like it now applies to me.

“None of this would have been possible without the support I received and the generosity from my loved ones, my community and even complete strangers.

“My body finally met my mind and soul; because of that everything finally feels so right.

“To invest in a life really can save a life. The root is kindness; that stems from acceptance and inclusivity. It really is that easy.”

And Alfie’s career as an actor has also gone from strength to strength.

“As things in my personal life started to fall into place, so did things amongst and in preparation for my career.

“Although I was lucky enough to already be working, I felt like I had so much more to learn and I quite simply just wanted to be better.

“I spent the six months before surgery auditioning for drama school after figuring out I’d really like to head back to education and grab a degree.

“After months and months of auditioning I was fortunate enough to gain offers from seven of the top drama schools in the country - one of them being one of the top in the world - the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

“This opportunity is beyond my wildest dreams,” he said.