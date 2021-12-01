Horsham toy shop turns 25
A Horsham-based online toy shop has celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:03 pm
25 years ago Jonathan & Shirley Copeland launched Mulberry Bush Ltd, and has since despatched more than two million toys across the world.
Mulberry Bush specialise in traditional and innovative toys and gifts.
Paul Copeland, managing director, said: “We’ve come a long way since we began, when we operated out of a spare room from our family home!
“Our guiding principle has always been to select the toy that parents remember with fondness from their childhood and that grandparents want to buy.”