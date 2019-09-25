Horsham town centre tree faces the axe

A tree which has stood in Horsham town centre for the past 40 years is now facing the axe.

The Indian bean tree - Catalpa bignonioides - has been in Horsham’s Carfax since the 1980s.

But now workmen from Horsham District Council - which has branded the tree ‘potentially dangerous’ - are due to remove the tree on Friday.

Officials say that the tree will be replaced with another tree in November and the council is now asking the public what sort of tree they would like to see in its place.

A council spokeswoman said: “Horsham District Council’s parks and countryside team has carried out a series of proactive inspections of trees in the Carfax area of the town.

“As a result of these inspections, it has been decided that unfortunately the Indian bean tree will have to be removed as the conditions of its roots have severely deteriorated and it is now potentially dangerous.

“This particular tree has been in the Carfax since the 1980s and is approximately 40 years old.

“The removal work will take place on 27 September. We will however be looking to replace the tree in November and have launched a survey for people to vote for their favourite replacement tree which has already seen lots of people cast their vote.

“Please click on the link to let us have your views: The link to the online poll is www.horsham.gov.uk/carfaxtree.

“The facebook poll is on @horshamDC“