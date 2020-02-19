Horsham town centre pancake race is cancelled

Horsham’s town centre pancake race has been cancelled, the organisers have said.

Horsham Rotary Club announced yesterday the race, held in the Carfax, will be rescheduled to later in the year. A club spokesman said: “We are sorry to announce that the Horsham Rotary Pancake Races due to take place on Thursday 20 have been cancelled due to heavy rain and strong wind forecast for Horsham.

DM1923503a.jpg. Horsham pancake races, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190221-180112008

“We will be making plans to reschedule this popular event, probably during the Easter school holidays. Once the date is confirmed we will let you all know.”

Read more: Storm Dennis: These are the 26 Sussex areas most at risk of flooding