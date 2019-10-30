Horsham town centre Christmas lights switch on date is revealed

The date Horsham’s Christmas lights will be turned on by has been revealed.

The illuminations will be on by the weekend of November 16/17, a council spokeswoman told the County Times.

JPCT 201112 Christmas lights in Horsham town centre in 2012. Photo by Derek Martin ENGSUS00120121120092150

Set to include ‘exciting’ new and original elements the illuminations will build on previous displays with additional lighting in Park Place and along the Bishopric stream areas for the first time.

But there is to be no formal switch on event, the council confirmed.

Last year the council faced calls to host a party in the town to mark the switch on, with readers hitting out at the ‘embarrassing’ lack of an event.

But festive spirits were buoyed by Horsham’s first real Christmas tree in years which is due to make a return in 2019.

The lighting will complement December’s Light Up Horsham light projections shows in the Market Square, part of the Year of Culture.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy councillor Paul Clarke said the new Christmas lighting will be ‘a real stand out feature’ for Horsham.

He added: “[The illuminations] will create a real magnet for visitors, residents and shoppers to come to Horsham over the festive period and enjoy all that Horsham has to offer.”

The lights will be a ‘real boost’ to traders at this key time of year when they are facing ‘such challenging times in the high street’, he said.

Mr Clarke added: “I would encourage as many of you as possible to come along and enjoy the unique atmosphere that only Horsham can offer.”

