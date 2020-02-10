Horsham theatre school named best new franchisee at national awards

A Horsham theatre school for children which opened in September last year has been recognised with a national award.

Razzamataz Horsham was crowned winner in the Best New Franchisee 2019 category during the ceremony which was held onboard a luxury Thames Charter in London on Monday, January 20.

Caroline Kavanagh, Razzamataz Horsham principal, with the award SUS-201002-111139001

The event saw theatre schools from across the UK come together to celebrate being part of the Dragons’ Den-backed franchise which has been in business for 20 years.

The award for Razzamataz Horsham reflects an outstanding start for the theatre school and its students, which principal Caroline Kavanagh was delighted to accept on behalf of the team.

She said: “I’m so delighted that the hard work of our teachers and students have been recognised and it means so much for our team.

“The Best New Franchisee award really celebrates what we are about as a school and the commitment everyone makes each week.”

The awards were judged by the head office team and take in every facet of business, including feedback from parents and students.

The judges were impressed with the Horsham school on a number of different elements.

The judges said: “Caroline has followed the Razzamataz system with incredible success, with a fantastic launch to the business with 50 per cent full school capacity at just eight weeks of trading.

“Caroline has overcome challenges with ease and confidence and is a great leader to her team”

The awards were part of the 20-year birthday celebrations for Razzamataz.

The day event was held in the Atmosphere Venues in Millbank, London, and the evening dinner and awards were held on a luxurious Thames Charter that took in the most iconic sights of the capital including the London Eye and the 02.

Caroline said: “This award topped off an incredibly special night and it was lovely to share the 20-year birthday celebration with Principals from all over the UK.

“The best feeling was being able to take this back to our school and see the joy on our students’ faces.

“We have such talented principals in our network that for our school to be singled out was something very special.”

The team are certainly not slowing down in 2020, with numerous exciting events planned including performing at Disneyland Paris later this year.

Denise Hutton-Gosney, MD and Founder of Razzamataz, said: “We were delighted to recognise Caroline and her team.

“Caroline has been one of our most committed, talented and hard-working franchisees, with a strong contribution to our network, which ultimately gives more children and young people the opportunity to participate in the performing arts.”

Razzamataz offers a wide range of performing arts styles for youngsters age four-18.

Classes consist of dance, drama and singing and the curriculum covers the whole of the performing arts, from classic West End musical theatre to street dance, pop singing and acting for camera.

To find out more about the classes which are held every Saturday at The Forest School, Horsham, contact principal Caroline on 07523 338099, email horsham@razzamataz.co.uk or visit www.horsham.razzamataz.co.uk

