Horsham theatre maintains its ‘hall of fame’ status

Horsham’s Capitol Theatre has maintained its ‘Hall of Fame’ status - for the second year running.

It has been named one of the best entertainment venues in the UK after achieving six consecutive TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence awards.

The venue currently has an overall TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 out of 5, with 62 per cent of its reviewers rating their visit as ‘excellent’.

The Certificate of Excellence award celebrates excellence in hospitality and is given only to establishments that consistently achieve great visitor reviews.

Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure Jonathan Chowen said: “I am delighted that The Capitol has been recognised again as a top centre of excellence for theatre, cinema and the arts.

“The team are extremely proud to receive this very public recognition, particularly as the only judges for the TripAdvisor accreditations are our visitors, customers and friends who vote with their reviews and patronage.

“The award is particularly appropriate as it has come in the year we are celebrating the 2019 Horsham District Year of Culture.”

Capitol manager Nick Mowat added:“I am very proud to accept this award for the second year running and commend my whole team at The Capitol for their ongoing hard work and dedication in ensuring the best possible service levels for our customers.

“My thanks also to all our customers who have taken the time to give their valued feedback and continued support.”

In addition to the recognition received by The Capitol, other Horsham District Council sites which have received favourable reviews on TripAdvisor include Horsham Park, Horsham Museum, Southwater Country Park, Chesworth Farm and Leechpool and Owlbeech Woods.