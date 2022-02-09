Horsham theatre issues alert over ‘unwanted’ tickets

People are being urged to be aware of scams and buy tickets only from the theatre’s website or via the box office.

A spokesperson said: “We have noticed a few comments recently on our social media posts offering ‘unwanted’ tickets for sale.

“We want to protect our customers from being scammed and so please do not buy tickets to our shows in this way.

Theatre

“Tickets for our upcoming events are available on our website www.thecapitolhorsham.com or by calling Box Office on 01403 750220 during our opening hours.