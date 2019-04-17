Horsham students get a taste of France on exchange trip to Bordeaux

Students at a Horsham college have been getting in touch with their French side on an exchange trip.

The cultural visit saw Collyer’s students journeying to the beautiful city of Bordeaux.

Highlights included attending college classes, city walks and visits to the tower Pey-Berland, the Opera, Dune du Pilat and the wine museum.

Head of French Emmanuelle Stehle, who ran the trip along with Collyer’s head of Garnet house Mike Branfield, said: “All the people we met during the trip were extremely friendly and welcoming, we had an amazing time!”

The students also enjoyed a fascinating trip to a Chateau, where they learnt about wine making. The group visited the town hall, enjoying a private interview with a councillor of the mayor, Madame Forzy-Raffard, who answered questions on the impact of tourism, the protests of the Yellow Vests and the current political difficulties in France.

The students were treated to refreshments in one of the private reception rooms.