Horsham student’s sunset photo wins photography contest

A Horsham student has won a Friends of Horsham Park photography competition.

Collyer’s student Tilly Stone had three of her photos shortlisted for the award, of six photos shortlisted in total.

The winning photo

Her winning photo featured a sunset with trailing clouds over Horsham Pond.

The competition was organised by the Friends of Horsham Park for Collyer’s staff and students.

Entrants were asked to focus on capturing what they love about the neighbouring Horsham Park.

Sally Sanderson, chairman of the Friends of Horsham Park, said: “The entries were of a very high standard and it was difficult shortlisting the photos.

“There were some dazzling ones of light through the trees and of colours in the park.

“We loved the quirky images and different lighting which gave familiar faces a new perspective.

“The competition was such a success that we will be repeating it again this year.”

Laura Andrews, head of photography at the school, said: “The park is just waking up for spring, so it’s a great time for the next competition. We have lots of talented students who can capture the signs and colours of the park bursting into life.”

Deputy principal Steve Martell said: “The competition has really captured the imagination of Collyer’s staff and students and we are delighted to work with Sally Sanderson, Alison Farrell and everyone at the Friends of Horsham Park.

“Huge congratulations to Tilly Stone, who is clearly a gifted photographer.”

The winning photo and shortlisted entries can be viewed at friendsofhorshampark.co.uk/competitions