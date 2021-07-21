Horsham student achieves maximum points in International Baccalaureate exams

Charlotte Ogden-Meade received the full 45 points after a successful challenge and review of her higher level English internal assessment – and it’s the first time it’s been achieved at Christ’s Hospital.

This year, the school’s IB pupils followed the non-examinable route for qualification and achieved the strongest set of results of any of its previous IB cohorts.

Although a small group of 13 pupils, seven achieved 40+ points and almost all the pupils achieved 36 points or higher with 49 per cent of all the grades awarded were top Level 7 and 83 per cent of them were Level 6 or 7.

Christ's Hospital student Charlotte Ogden-Meade achieved maximum points in IB exams. [Photo credit: Toby Phillips] SUS-210720-103807001