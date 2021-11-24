Horsham student, 18, died after crashing into tree while speeding
An inquest has heard how a Horsham teenager was speeding when her car left the road and crashed into a tree in Southwater.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:33 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 2:14 pm
Coroner Karen Henderson heard how Mia Mackenzie Craen,18, died at the scene of the crash in Worthing Road on January 30 after suffering multiple injuries.
Mia, a student, of Kempshott Road, Horsham, was said to have died ‘after losing directional control of the car she was driving in excess of the speed limit which then left the road and hit a tree.’
The coroner concluded at the inquest, held in Horsham yesterday (November 23), that Mia died as a result of a road traffic collision.