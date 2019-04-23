Horsham store announces sudden closure

A Horsham town centre store has announced it will be closing later this month.

After years of trading in the town Cocoa Loco will be closing its shop and cafe in Swan Walk shopping centre.

The Fairtrade and organic chocolate specialist, based in West Grinstead, has announced its sudden closure this week with signs put up in the shop windows confirming it will shut on Saturday April 27.

However, despite the store’s imminent departure the multi-award winning firm has confirmed it will continue trading online.

In a statement issued on the company’s Facebook page, founders Sarah and Rory Payne said: “After four-and-a-half years of trading in Horsham, we are sad to announce the closure of our shop and cafe in Swan Walk.

“The period of change that the high street is facing has been widely covered in the press and these pressures are also felt by small companies like ourselves too.

“As a result we have reluctantly decided not to renew the lease on our Horsham store. There will be an in-store sale starting on Easter Monday and our last day will be Saturday 27th April.”

Sarah and Rory first founded Cocoa Loco more than fifteen years ago at their home in Partridge Green.

Following its success they opened a kitchen - named the Chocolate Barn - at Knepp Castle before expanding to the high street, opening their first shop in Piries Place in 2014.

A year later the team left Piries and opened the store in Swan Walk, complete with a coffee shop.

The pair added: “We continue to make our organic and Fairtrade chocolate from our kitchen in West Grinstead and they are available to purchase at good independent retailers and via our website (www.cocoaloco.com).

“We would like to thank our customers for their friendship and support. We look forward to seeing you at events in the near future.”

The store is currently hosting a closing down sale with 50 per cent off all chocolate.