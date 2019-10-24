Horsham software company’s charity mud task

A team of volunteers from the Horsham branch of a UK-wide software company completed a 5k Tough Mudder course in support of Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance (KSSAA).

The course, based at Holmbush Farm on the outskirts of Crawley, included a range of obstacles and a lot of wet mud.

The 20-person delegation from Metricell conquered cargo net pyramids, slippery ramps and freezing water to earn themselves a commemorative T-shirt and complimentary beer.

The team was able to surpass its £1,000 fundraising target, raking in a total of £1,181 in support of the charity.

The KSSAA provides an essential medical service to sick and injured people in hard-to-reach places. Last year, the charity was called to help over 2,000 people in life-threatening conditions.

The Tough Mudder challenge was part of Metricell’s company-wide strategy to support a variety of charities throughout the year.