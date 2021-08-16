Horsham sisters attend Young Kennel Club summer camp for week of dog-training fun

Amber and Emily Moores, aged 16 and 14, joined 39 other young dog-enthusiasts aged from seven to 16 years old to train their dogs at the annual camp which was held from August 1 to 6 in the new location of Rutland Showground in Oakham, Rutland.

The activities included handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music.

Emily said: “The training is really good, and you can try out different things with your dog, even if it’s not something you want to do competitively. I also enjoy doing agility with Belle, that’s my favourite thing so far.”

Horsham sisters Emily Moores (left) and Amber Moores with their dogs at the Young Kennel Club summer camp. Credit: The Kennel Club SUS-210816-110616001

A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts. Evening activities include a quiz night and sports evening.

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the YKC said: “The annual summer camp is a highlight in the Young Kennel Club calendar and we are delighted to see so many members return this year and be reunited with their friends.

“We are so proud of the wealth of talent and dedication displayed by our members and they really promote everything that the Young Kennel Club stands for; teamwork, developing skills and building self-confidence, as well as responsible dog ownership. Nothing can match the enthusiasm and passion of YKC Summer Camp.”