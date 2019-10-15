Horsham schoolchildren in hedgehog conservation project

Children from three Horsham schools took part in a special wildlife project hosted by the Friends of Horsham Park and Horsham’s Men’s Sheds.

The youngsters from Greenway, Bohunt and Heron Way schools helped to make hedgehog homes from pre-cut wooden kits designed by members of the Men’s Sheds group.

Schoolchildren help to make hedgehog homes SUS-191015-163105001

The children were shown the steps by Brian Sprawson and Kevin Gibbons who praised the youngsters’ speed and enthusiasm.

Friends of Horsham Park members Bianca and Ben Brace gave the children information sheets on hedgehog habits and how humans can help.

Friends’ chairman Sally Sanderson said the project had also received support from Horsham Lions Club. She said; “Joint events of this type enable children to gain self-confidence through developing skills. For example, woodwork develops transferable skills such as dexterity, problem solving and creativity - and in addition everyone had a lot of fun.”

Children who took part included Neve Hughes, Thomas Read, Connor and Rhys Butler, Matilda Jackson, Jude Cooper and Rufus Thomas.

Children made hedgehog boxes with help from Horsham Men's Sheds SUS-191015-163116001