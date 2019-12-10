Horsham school for children with learning difficulties wins funding

A Horsham school has received £500 funding after winning the latest round of votes in the NYEs Building Supplies campaign ‘Proud to be Local’.

Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, which caters for pupils with severe or profound and multiple learning difficulties, plans to purchase equipment for its playground.

Headteacher Helen Elphick said: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us.

“We are really proud to be involved with our local community through a variety of projects and opportunities.

“This funding will enable us to purchase much-needed resources for our playground that our children will really benefit from and will enhance their learning opportunities outside the classroom.”

Rex Nye, managing director of NYEs Building Supplies, said: “Congratulations to the QEII Silver Jubilee School on its well-deserved win.

“We hope the money will go some way to helping finish the important projects it has planned.”

