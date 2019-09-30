Horsham’s iconic AmeriCARna festival in pictures

Here are a selection of pictures from this year’s event which expanded right across the town centre to include the newly redeveloped Piries Place, Park Place and Parkside council offices.
View more
A celebration of all things American was welcomed back to Horsham on Sunday (September 29) in the form of the AmeriCARna festival.
Here are a selection of pictures from this year’s event which expanded right across the town centre to include the newly redeveloped Piries Place, Park Place and Parkside council offices.