DM1994279a.jpg. Horsham AmeriCARna 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190930-002507008

Horsham’s iconic AmeriCARna festival in pictures

A celebration of all things American was welcomed back to Horsham on Sunday (September 29) in the form of the AmeriCARna festival.

Here are a selection of pictures from this year’s event which expanded right across the town centre to include the newly redeveloped Piries Place, Park Place and Parkside council offices.

DM1994391a.jpg. Horsham AmeriCARna 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190930-002621008
DM1994155a.jpg. Horsham AmeriCARna 2019. The Almost Elvis Band. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190930-002404008
DM1994014a.jpg. Horsham AmeriCARna 2019. The Tote Perello band. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190930-002313008
DM1994177a.jpg. Horsham AmeriCARna 2019. The Almost Elvis Band. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190930-002415008
