Funday Sunday''Rotary Club of Horsham Funday Sunday.''Pictured are Lightning on the main stage. Band member Sam Holder (10) with brother Ben Holder on drums. ''Horsham Park, Horsham, West Sussex.''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/07/2019''LP190711 SUS-190807-082058008

Horsham’s Funday Sunday in pictures

Here are a selection of pictures from Funday Sunday which took place at the weekend.

The annual family event was packed with a plethora of entertainment and was organised by The Rotary Club of Horsham.

Funday Sunday''Rotary Club of Horsham Funday Sunday.''Pictured is Berzerka Circus. '''Horsham Park, Horsham, West Sussex.''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/07/2019''LP190799 SUS-190807-081838008
Funday Sunday''Rotary Club of Horsham Funday Sunday.''Pictured is Sheila Hilliard of the Inner Wheel Club Horsham.''Horsham Park, Horsham, West Sussex.''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/07/2019''LP190700 SUS-190807-081850008
Funday Sunday''Rotary Club of Horsham Funday Sunday.'' Horsham Park, Horsham, West Sussex.''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/07/2019''LP190701 SUS-190807-081914008
Funday Sunday''Rotary Club of Horsham Funday Sunday.''Pictured are L-R Scott Covey (Sales Negotiator) and Jacob Rafferty (Senior Sales Negotiator) of Mansell McTaggart, one of the sponsors of the event. ''Horsham Park, Horsham, West Sussex.''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/07/2019''LP190702 SUS-190807-081902008
Funday Sunday''Rotary Club of Horsham Funday Sunday.''Pictured are L-R Scott Covey (Sales Negotiator) and Jacob Rafferty (Senior Sales Negotiator) of Mansell McTaggart, one of the sponsors of the event. ''Horsham Park, Horsham, West Sussex.''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/07/2019''LP190702 SUS-190807-081902008
