Tim Hewlett left and Frank King wearing special T-shirts and caps in 2007 MAYOAK0003577667 MAYOAK0003577667

Horsham’s Frank King - our pictorial tribute

Following the sad announcement that Horsham Football Club president Frank King has died we have looked through our photos to compile a pictorial tribute.

Frank featured in the paper and online numerous times down the years and below are just a few of the pictures from our archives. See also: Horsham ‘heartbroken’ at death of club president Frank King

A proud moment - Horsham football club receives FA Charter Standard in 2006 MAYOAK0003367326
A proud moment - Horsham football club receives FA Charter Standard in 2006 MAYOAK0003367326
Horsham
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
A celebration of the link-up with the Holbrook Club and Horsham Football Club in 2006 MAYOAK0003382345
A celebration of the link-up with the Holbrook Club and Horsham Football Club in 2006 MAYOAK0003382345
Horsham
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured in 2007 - Frank King, Horsham Football Club Chairman MAYOAK0003433356
Pictured in 2007 - Frank King, Horsham Football Club Chairman MAYOAK0003433356
Horsham
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Frank King in 2007 with his beloved Horsham Football Club MAYOAK0003434158
Frank King in 2007 with his beloved Horsham Football Club MAYOAK0003434158
Horsham
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3