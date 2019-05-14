Horsham’s Day of Dance in pictures

Horsham’s second major town centre event of the year, the Great British Weekend, presented a wonderful variety of British cultural experiences that showcased just about every area of the town.

Organised by the Broadwood Morris on Saturday and Samaritans of Horsham & Crawley & Horsham Folk Club, supported by Horsham District Council and Horsham District Year of Culture, on Sunday there was truly something for everybody over the two days. Pictured here is Saturday’s Day of Dance, which saw Morris performers rotating between dance sites across the town.

Pictured are the Sun Oak Morris

Pictured are the Hi Jinx Morris.

Pictured are the Mythago dancers.

Pictured are the Pentacle Drummers.

