Horsham’s AmeriCARna festival hailed a roaring succcess for third year

Visitors to Horsham’s third AmeriCARna festival at the weekend enjoyed an amazing spectacle of American themed car and bike displays, food and drink, and song and dance.

The town centre was resplendent with exciting displays spreading from Park Place, Piries Place and East Street through the Carfax and the Forum to the Bishopric on Sunday, September 29.

Highlights of the day were many and varied ranging from the lights and sounds of the 16 American Police Car group in East Street to the fabulous ‘Eight Beat Jive’ and Fi Steps Dance School dancing outside The Crown Pub.

Other highlights included the Transformers vehicles in the Jubilee Car Park next to the Rec Rooms, a Blues Brothers Tribute band and a triumphant third year finale by The Almost Elvis Band which saw the whole crowd of spectators on their feet singing and dancing.

The outdoor show culminated in a roaring ‘Cruise Out’ that thanks to display escorts, SERV Sussex, which brought together all of the vehicles from their displays around the town into one riotous colourful parade through the Carfax and North Street, appreciated by hundreds of onlookers lining the streets in the now time honoured Horsham car festival tradition.

See our gallery of pictures from Horsham’s iconic AmeriCARna festival

Afterwards the party continued indoors with Odyssey featuring at The REC Rooms and an Elvis act at The Crown Pub.

Organisers Horsham District Council would like to thank all of their partners and sponsors who worked together to make the event happen including; Oddballs Car Club, Pilgrim Motorsports of Small Dole, Guildford Harley Davidson, Horsham JEEP, Food Rocks and Coden Events, Corvette Club UK, Mid-Surrey Roadsters, Motion Picture Motors, Berkeley Homes, Freeman Brothers, Sussex Thunder AFC, Super Hero Parties, The Almost Elvis Band, Blueprint Blues Brothers, The Rec Rooms, The Crown and all of the musicians and performers, the event traders and food concessions.

The event was being run in aid of St. Catherine’s Hospice who benefited to the tune of over £1,000 on the day much of it being raised as a result of the contributions made by Sporting Bears Dream Rides working from Brock Taylor Estate Agents in the Market Square and DJ Compere for the day the outstanding Mike Buckle.

Many shops cafes and restaurants joined in the fun of the day with American themed promotions on their food and drink offerings including Restaurant Tristan, Horsham Cellar and Crates Local Produce, many displaying American balloons and bunting provided by the event organisers.

READ MORE: Gift fair returns to Knepp Castle in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice