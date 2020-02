Worthing Road in Horsham is currently still closed because of a fallen tree and flooding.

The B2237 is shut both ways from the A24 Hop Oast park and ride roundabout to the Boar’s Head pub at Tower Hill, according to the AA.

The road has been closed since Sunday night.

Metro buses 23 and 98 are currently being re-routed.