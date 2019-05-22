Horsham restaurant opening delayed after fire in which public rescued man

The opening of a new restaurant in Horsham town centre has been delayed.

It follows a fire at the premises in which a man was rescued with the help of members of the public.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse next to the new Everyman cinema has delayed its opening date

Miller and Carter Steakhouse was set to open in the new-look Piries Place on Friday (May 24).

However, diners with bookings for this weekend have received emails saying: ‘‘Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that our opening date has been delayed so we have had to cancel your forthcoming booking.’’

The restaurant’s website booking system is now offering dates in the first week of July.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that a man was rescued from the building after a fire broke out in the ground floor on May 3.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse unit in Piries Place

The spokesman said two fire engines were called to the restaurant after smoke was seen coming from the premises in the early hours of the morning.

The building was still under construction and members of the public helped rescue a man who was inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze.

He was given first aid by firefighters before ambulance crews arrived and carried out further treatment.

Crews battled the fire for more than two hours using hose reels to fight the flames and a ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

The fire service said it could not confirm the extent of the damage but the blaze is being treated as an accident.

Miller and Carter and Piries Place has been approached for comment.