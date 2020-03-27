Horsham residents told: No bonfires

People in Horsham are being instructed by the district council not to light bonfires during the coronavirus crisis.

The council says it has received many complaints that some residents are burning general and garden waste at their properties.

A spokesman said: “Smoke and smells from bonfires can aggravate respiratory problems such as asthma and bronchitis and affect those with heart complaints.

“Please do not burn garden waste, or any other waste, under any circumstances and be mindful of neighbours and fellow community members.

“Please either compost garden waste, keep it in a safe place, or put it into your brown-topped garden waste bin, as the Council’s garden waste service is currently operating as normal.”

People can visit the Horsham District Council website for information about the adverse health effects of smoke:

https://www.horsham.gov.uk/environmental-health/smoke-nuisance/smoke-nuisance-from-bonfires

Find out more about home compost bins at: https://www.wastepreventionwestsussex.co.uk/composting/