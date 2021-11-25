Horsham rated among ‘happiest places to live in Britain’

That’s according to estate agents Rightmove who list Horsham as one of the top 20 happiest places in its annual ‘Happy at Home’ index.

Horsham comes in at number 18 - happier than St Albans at number 19 and near-neighbour Guildford at number 20.

The rankings are based on factors including the friendliness of neighbours, sense of belonging, quality of the town’s local amenities, the town’s access to open space - and property prices.

The Causeway Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR16342243 SUS-180124-125421001

Rightmove lists the average house price in Horsham as £433,892 with average rental costs at £1,433 a month.

Overall the Northumberland market town of Hexham has been crowned No 1 in the happiest index, with Richmond on Thames in second place, Harrogate in Yorkshire third and Hove in East Sussex fourth.