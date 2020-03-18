Horsham pubs fight back against coronavirus with new services

Pubs in the Horsham area are battling back against a loss of trade because of the caronavirus.

A number are now launching takeaway services - with meals from their regular pub menus available for collection.

The Green Man SUS-200318-113850001

It follows the Government’s advice this week for people not to frequent pubs and restaurants in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

Becky Illes who runs The Green Man at Partridge Green with her husband Nick said: “We have been running pubs and restaurants for 27 years but have never experienced anything like this.

“We have to try and diversify as quickly as we can.” She said she hoped in future to be able to offer a food delivery service.

The takeaway menu will include some pub customer favourites including curry and fish and chips - with Sunday roasts available with all the trimmings.

Meanwhile, the pub is still open for business.

The Greets Inn at Warnham, however, has decided to close - but is also launching a new takeaway service on Thursday. Owner Duncan Entwistle said he had decided to temporarily close the pub and concentrate on a takeaway service with a selection of dishes available from the regular pub menu.

In a notice on the pub’s website, he added:; “Your support means everything to us during the horrendous time and we will in-turn ensure that we offer the very best, safe and hygienic service possible.”

Meanwhile, the Lamb Inn at Rusper is also still open for business and starting a takeaway service from tonight. Co-owner Chris Durning said: “We will carry on offering the service for as long as we can.”

He said they were also hoping to start delivering meals, along with groceries.

The Bear pub in Horsham’s Market Square has posted on social media: “We have been keeping a close eye on the regular news updates and following government guidelines and we are continuing business as usual here at The Bear.”