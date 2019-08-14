Horsham pub to close ‘for essential works’

A Horsham pub is set to close for ‘essential works’ to be carried out.

The Star Inn in Crawley Road, Roffey, will shut ‘within the coming weeks,’ according to owners Enterprise Inns.

But the company says that the pub will soon be back in business.

A spokesman for Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We can confirm that the Star Inn, Roffey, will likely close for a short period for some essential compliance works.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to ensuring that this site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community.”

He added that no set date had been set for the closure but that it would be ‘within the coming weeks.’