Horsham Pub of the Year winner amazed to have won for second year running

The Kings Head in Billingshurst has been named the winner of the County Times Pub of the Year contest for the second year running.

un by Colin and Oonagh Ganley, who took over the pub over five years ago, The Kings Head, in High Street, Billingshurst, is a cosy pub in the heart of the community.

It is warm and welcoming with a log-burning stove in the bar and restaurant area.

It is a real ale pub, with numerous real ale and craft ale pumps, with options changing each month.

With a new chef on board, The Kings Head serves traditional pub favourites such as ham, egg and chips, locally sourced quality steaks and sausage and mash. Vegetarians are well catered for.

Sundays are roast days and there is also a special Christmas menu throughout December.

Booking is recommended – call the team on 01403 782012.

There is live music every weekend and sports events are televised. Visit its Facebook page –Kings Head Billingshurst – to see what is on.

The Kings Head will be open on Christmas Day for drinks from midday-3pm.

It is open all day on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve when there will be a free disco.

It will soon also be a B&B, as Colin and Oonagh have nearly finished six ensuite rooms upstairs, due to be completed in January, 2020.

This will make The Kings Head the perfect location to stay and explore Billingshurst and the surrounding areas. Call the team to enquire about the rooms.

On winning the title for the second year running, Oonagh thanked the pub’s patrons for helping them to consecutive awards.

“This is amazing, thank you so much you so much to all our customers who voted for us again, and to our brilliant team for making everyone so welcome.”

Runner-up in the Pub of the Year 2019 was the cosy Piries Bar, Piries Place, Horsham, and third place was rural favourite The Bridge Inn, Houghton Bridge, Amberley.

>>> READ MORE: Independent businesses in Horsham district sought for Window Wonderland Christmas competition

Little Street Rudgwick to hold Christmas-themed children’s role play activities this December

Horsham students reach swimming competition finals for 5th year running