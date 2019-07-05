Horsham planners to decide on major sports complex expansion

Major new expansion plans for a sports complex at Christ’s Hospital School have been submitted to Horsham District Council.

Bluecoat Sports has revised its proposals to expand indoor and outdoor sports facilities on land at the private school near Horsham.

It says is has now included amendments that would reduce the impact of noise, lighting and traffic levels in the surrounding area.

The move follows feedback from the public following consultation over the addition of extra facilities.

An original application to create a new swimming pool, spa and athletics track was put forward by the centre last year but was rejected by councillors in January.

The proposed plans now aim to provide a two-storey expansion to the exisiting sports centre to include two new swimming pools, a spa, fitness suite and cafe, a six-lane all-weather running track, floodlighting, 3G artificial grass football and rugby pitches with floodlighting, and an outdoor adventure area, along with parking for 272 cars and a new access road.

Bluecoat Sports is now asking people to view the application on Horsham District Council’s website and to leave comments on the proposals.

A spokesman said: “Not only will the new facilities benefit the whole of the Horsham community, the pupils at Christ’s Hospital School will have the opportunity to utilise the new facilities.

“With all of the profits from Bluecoat Sports going to the school itself, the expansion will help to provide more students across the country with bursaries and grants to attend the school.”

Commercial manager Michael Abbott added: “We are delighted to have been able to resubmit our application for the expansion.

“We have worked extremely hard over the last few months to amend our plans and have taken on board all of the comments we have received from the local public.

“The feedback from the local community has been excellent in helping us to create the right sporting and fitness facilities for Horsham.”

The application is now live on the Horsham District Council planning site and can be found by searching the planning reference number DC/19/1149.