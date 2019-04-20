Horsham Piazza Italia in pictures - Good Friday

Glorious sunshine welcomed the first day of the Horsham Piazza Italia Festival in Horsham yesterday (Good Friday).
Large crowds gathered to admire the dozens of vehicles on parade, look round the market and enjoy the street entertainment on offer. Our photographer was out and about capturing some of the scenes on the day. Piazza Italia resumes on Bank Holiday Monday with the ‘supercars’. See also: video of the vehicles arriving
Piazza Italia Horsham. Chestnut Tree House.