Horsham Photographic Society enjoys award success as it celebrates 70th anniversary year

Four more members of Horsham Photographic Society have gained awards for their hard and dedicated work.

The Licentiate photographic distinctions from The Royal Photographic Society (LRPS) have been obtained Dawne Davis LRPS, Peter Jillians LRPS, Sue Surita LRPS and Gordon Monument LRPS have obtained.

This comes as the Society celebrates its platinum jubilee year.

Anne David, Committee Member of the Horsham Photographic Society, said: “We have had an excellent first half to our 70th anniversary year.

“We have a group of dedicated members, who have themselves attained high standards and qualifications and who give up their free time to guide, support and aid any member who wishes to attain a photographic distinction.

“This has obviously proved a great incentive and benefit for those who wish to progress their work.”

To commemorate its anniversary year, the Society is holding an open print competition for amateur photographers, adults and children residing within the Horsham district.

Photos for this competition, colour or monochrome, should represent the photographers’ views of ‘Wonderful Sussex’ (East or West).

Anne added: “Prizes will be awarded and the winners will be exhibited at the Horsham Museum & Art Gallery during September 2019 and be sent to the local press.

“We would love to see your photographs and we look forward to presenting the awards and prizes.”

Full details of how to enter can be found at www.horshamphotographicsocie

ty.co.uk

The closing date is Tuesday July 16.

New members, aged 18 or over and from beginners to more advanced, are always welcome to the club.

For more, call Ian on 07710143611 or Anne on 01403 891126.

