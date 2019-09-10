Horsham Photographic Society announces winners of commemorative photo competition

Horsham Photographic Society has announced the winners of its open print competition which was held to commemorate its platinum jubilee year.

Launched in April this year, the fun contest was open to all amateur photographers, excluding Horsham Photographic Society members, residing within the Horsham district.

David Donati's picture 'Black Robin Farm' won first place in the over 18s category in Horsham Photographic Society's competition SUS-191009-092225001

These prints were to represent the photographer’s own view and interpretation of ‘Wonderful Sussex’ (East or West).

Anne David of Horsham Photographic Society, said: “We are now very happy to announce that, after a difficult task, our three judges Paul Connor, Chris Jennings and Nigel Eite, agreed on the prize-winning entries in each category: under 18-years-old and 18-years-old and over.

“These are Oscar James, in the under 18s category, with a lovely photograph of a stream at ‘Fryern Woods’ and David Donati in the adults’ category with an atmospheric photograph of the ‘Last Light at Black Robin Farm’.”

Second place in the adults’ category was Lydia Sanderson with ‘Impression of St Mary’s Church’. Third place was David Clews with ‘Early Morning over Upper Beeding’. Highly commendeds went to David Clews for ‘Early Morning Adur Valley’, Lydia Sanderson with ‘So Happy Together’ and Mike Clark’s ‘Dawn Patrol’.

David Donati’s ‘Warm Impression’ and Jack Morrice’s ‘Funfair at Dawn’ were commended.

Under 18s, second and third placed was Seb Dunkley with ‘It’s a Bit Early’ and ‘Sea Side Lights’.

Highly commendeds went to Oscar James for ‘Sea Defences’ and his ‘Rackham Bridge’, and Jasmine Barnes for ‘Dog’s Day Out’.

The presentation of the prizes to the winners took place on the evening of Wednesday, September 4.

>>> READ MORE: 4 stone weight loss for Horsham man who ‘ate everything on his plate’ for decades

Anne said: “Our club President, Roger Baker, was there with his congratulatory handshake and Eleanor Coate, our Secretary, spoke of the hard work the winners had put in and added her congratulations.

“The evening was our club night where our members met the winners who were invited to spend the evening with us and see a presentation by our speaker for the night, John Fox, who talked about his 32 years as a press photographer.

“We hope all the photographers who took part in the competition enjoyed the challenge and continue to appreciate photography.

Photographs are on view at Horsham Museum until September 28, 2019.

The club welcomes new members and photographers, 18 or over, from beginners to more advanced.

Help and assistance with improving photography is always available and every member is encouraged to ask for help when it is needed.

Anne said: “Our meetings include a mixture of competitions, lectures, educational evenings, workshops and outings and we are always open to suggestions.

“We encourage everyone to visit us up to three times without obligation to join, so you can be sure we meet your needs.

“Members can choose to join the society’s natural history group which meets once a month and caters for those with a particular interest in nature photography.

“If you have an interest In photography and wish to visit us, we will be pleased to see you.”

For more, visit www.horshamphotographicsociety.co.uk or call Anne 01403 891126.

READ MORE: Fascinating discoveries made by Horsham geology students during trip to the coast

Fibromyalgia awareness day held in Broadbridge Heath