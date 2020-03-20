Horsham parks remain open despite coronavirus

Council-owned parks in the Horsham area remain open despite the coronavirus crisis.

And Horsham District Council is encouraging people to go out and use them while still following government advice on social distancing and self-isolation.

Chesworth Farm, Horsham.

Here are parks that are open: Warnham Local Nature Reserve, including the toilets, but the Heron’s Rest Café and Visitor Centre are closed.

Southwater Country Park, including the café remains open.

Chesworth Farm remains open, but the Studio is closed.

Monkmead, Sandgate and Owlbeech/Leechpool Woods remain open.

A council spokesman said: “All other parks and greenspaces remain open, including our play areas.

“We would encourage you to use your local facilities which you can find with the help of our on-line map: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/find-a-play-area

“Please follow the Government and Public Health England guidance on social distancing and self-isolation if you do visit one of our sites .

“The changing rooms at Horsham Park and Bennets Field are closed and no further line marking of pitches will take place this season.

“All events and gatherings, including volunteer activities have been postponed until 31 May 2020.

“This will be further reviewed in due course.”