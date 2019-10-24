Horsham Park stabbing: Council speaks out

Lighting improvements in Horsham Park are being considered following the stabbing of a teenage boy.

Horsham District Council has spoken out about the proposals after a 16-year-old suffered a wound to his stomach during an attempted robbery in the area’s skatepark on Monday night.

Horsham skate park SUS-191024-154828001

He was taken to hospital but police said that his injury was not thought to be life threatening.

Residents later took to social media calling on the council to install improved lighting and cameras in the park.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council was very sorry to hear of the disturbing and traumatic events of Monday evening in Horsham Park and has been co-operating fully with Sussex Police while they investigate the incident.

“In terms of security measures, the skate park area in Horsham Park is lit until 10pm at night and is covered by a CCTV camera.

“Other areas of Horsham Park are also covered by the Public Space CCTV Network and these cameras are fully functional during the day and after dark.

“Additionally, the council’s security contractor and neighbourhood wardens patrol the site as a means of inspecting as well as deterring any anti-social behaviour.

“Going forward we are looking to improve the lighting around the park with the introduction of new LED lights.

“It is not our policy to light large open spaces and as a safety measure, the council always encourages pedestrians, particularly those who are alone, to use the routes along the surrounding fully lit main roads during the hours of darkness. Using these routes only adds two or three additional minutes to any journey.”

Meanwhile, police are appealing for any witnesses to the stabbing to contact them.

Information can be reported to police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1242 of 21/10.