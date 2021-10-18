Horsham Park named as one of the best green spaces in the UK

For the second year running the prestigious international Green Flag Award Scheme has named Horsham Park one of the best green spaces in the country.

The Green Flag scheme is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, in partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful, Keep Wales Tidy and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

The scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world, and this year is celebrating its Silver Jubilee.

Councillor Roger Noel with the Horsham's Parks and Countryside team and Friends of Horsham Park

Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel said: “Quality green spaces play a vital role for people as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family and have been particularly key recently during such difficult times.

“This award is well-deserved recognition for all those who have contributed time, money, and effort to make the park a fabulous place for our community and visitors.

“My thanks go out to our officers and army of volunteers from the Friends of Horsham Park, Denne Neighbourhood Council and various partners who have contributed so much to have achieved this accolade.”

Green Flag award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Horsham Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.