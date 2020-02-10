Horsham parish welcomes first ever female vicar

Horsham parish’s first female vicar has been welcomed at a special service at St Mary’s Church in the Causeway.

Revd Canon Lisa Barnett is joining the team at the church after spending eight years as the vicar of St Augustine’s, Scaynes Hill.

The induction of Revd Canon Lisa Barnett. Photo by Natalie Loveless

She grew up in Worthing and trained for ordination at Ridley Hall, Cambridge following a short spell teaching.

Lisa’s curacy was in Patcham, North Brighton, where she met and married her husband, Stephen.

She said St Mary’s Church is ‘amazing and just huge’.

She added that ‘all are welcome’ at the church and she would be ‘delighted to meet them’

Lisa said: “Anyone - whoever they are whatever their age, ethnicity, background, sexuality [or] gender is very welcome at St Mary’s.”

She encouraged people to find out more about the church and said ‘it’s okay to ask questions’.

Lisa said after applying for the role she visited Horsham to get a feel for the church.

She added: “I visited the church here on a Sunday morning at the end of August.

“I had planned to be away, and so I wasn’t on any rotas in Scaynes Hill, and I suddenly realised that I should take the opportunity to visit.

“I’d sent in my application form for the post of rector here, and was waiting to hear about an interview.

“And so I sat, towards the back, watching, and praying, and wondering if God was indeed calling me to join this community as vicar.”

Lisa said at this point she had a ‘God moment’ after receiving communion.

She added: “A toddler wandered into the church from the main doors, munching a packet of crisps – with no sign of a parent in sight.

“I hovered for a moment, wondering what was going to happen. And a few moments later, another toddler walked in, this time closely followed by a parent, who apologised for the disturbance, but said that the little ones had been drawn in by the music – the choir was singing a beautiful Rutter anthem.

“The family were invited to sit down, and given some of the children’s bags to play with. At the end of the service, they were invited to stay, and enjoy the refreshments.”

Lisa said the moment was ‘spine-tingling’.

She added: “I realised that this was exactly the kind of church that I wanted to be vicar of – where toddlers eating crisps can be drawn in by the beauty of the music, and the whole family can be made welcome.”