Horsham panto ‘will go on’ after Covid alert
A Covid alert led to the sudden cancellation of Horsham’s panto Aladdin at The Capitol Theatre yesterday (December 22).
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 10:17 am
But the show WILL go on - that’s the message from theatre bosses today.
Two performances of the panto were cancelled yesterday after a cast member tested positive for Covid.
But theatre bosses said today that all performances are now back on.
People who had bought tickets for yesterday’s shows are being asked to contact the Box Office.
The pantomime runs until December 31.