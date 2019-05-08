Horsham Painting Group to sell artwork at exhibition

Works of art by the Horsham Painting Group are set to go up for sale at the group’s annual spring exhibition later this month.

Both framed and unframed works as well as a selection of cards will be available to purchase at the event on Saturday May 18 between 10am and 4pm at the Quaker Meeting House in Worthing Road.

David Jeans, of the group, said: “Members of the group work in a variety of media and styles so the exhibition promises something to suit all tastes. Refreshments will be available and admission is free.”

The group meets weekly every Tuesday evening during term time at the Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham.

They also have regular demonstrations from professional artists who explain their techniques and pass on their hints and tips.

Sketching days when members go and paint in and around Horsham are also arranged.

David added: “The group is always keen to welcome new members of any ability, painting in any medium and in any style.

“The most popular media are watercolour, acrylics and mixed media but members will often work in pencil, pen and ink, crayons and pastel.

“The group offers no formal instruction but members are always willing to help and pass on their experience.”

On Tuesday May 21 and Tuesday June 11 the group will also hold open evenings from 7:15pm when anyone can come along and ‘have a go’. There is no charge and materials, help and encouragement will be provided. For more, contact Sue Mitchell on 01403 240933.

