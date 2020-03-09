Horsham neighbours celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery win

Three people in Horsham are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Park Terrace West neighbours netted the windfall today (March 9) when RH12 1HY was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a great surprise to get on a Monday morning! Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Maggie’s which has received over £16.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Maggie’s runs a network of cancer support centres across the country. These centres bring people together to help combat the isolation and distress that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.