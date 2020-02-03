Horsham named as one of the best places to live in Britain

Horsham has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK.

The town has been ranked 4th in the Halifax Quality of Life survey 2020.

Horsham's Causeway, one of the town's most scenic roads. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190827-182216008

The annual survey looks at local authorities across England, Scotland and Wales and takes into consideration 26 different factors that people might consider when choosing a place to live.

Horsham was beaten to the top spot by East Hertfordshire with Fareham and Hart in Hampshire in second and third place.

Halifax managing director Russell Galley said: “With bustling market towns and picturesque countryside, East Hertfordshire has topped the table thanks to high life expectancy, good schools and health and happiness scores, with high average earnings.

“Everyone has different priorities when it comes to choosing a place to live, depending on time of life, and personal circumstances.

“Affordability will always be one of the most important factors, with getting a foot on the property ladder still difficult for some people.”

According to the survey results, the south east of England is the highest ranking region, with 18 local authorities securing spots in the top 50 best places to live,

However, some people in Horsham are already querying how long the town will be ranked among the best in Britain following fears of massive future house-building.

Developers have pinpointed 500 areas in the district for possible future development of thousands of new homes although no planning applications, or decisions, have yet been made.