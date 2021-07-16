Horsham named as one of friendliest towns in Britain

That’s according to a new study which has ranked Horsham as 11th friendliest place in Britain.

The study - by holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts - reveals the top 50 UK towns and cities with the greatest sense of community taking into account factors that denote an open and friendly community that anyone would want to be a part of.

Analysts used the following criteria to assess which place was the friendliest: Happiness - How happy the residents are; Safety - How safe the town is to live in; Local businesses - The number of local businesses in the area; Community activities - The number of community activities residents can get involved in; Facebook groups and pages - The number of Facebook groups and pages dedicated to the area.

Horsham has been ranked as one of the friendliest towns in the UK

A spokesman for Parkdean Resorts said: “A sense of community is what makes a place feel like home.

“Knowing your neighbours, knowing the best restaurants and knowing your way back from the pub in the dark can all turn a random city into a comforting environment.”

While Horsham was ranked 11th in the study, the top spot was Edinburgh with Exeter in second place and Oxford third.