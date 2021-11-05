Horsham musician’s video barred from YouTube

Dave Toye’s video - of him singing a protest song entitled Ordinary Boring Fields - had earlier gone viral.

It was a musical mockery of developers’ proposals to build 3,500 houses on land at Buck Barn, near the world-renowned Knepp Estate rewilding project.

The land was described by a local councillor as ‘boring fields.’

Dave Toye - his musical mockery video has been taken down by YouTube

The song’s chorus is: ‘It’s no more than boring fields, so let the concrete flow. Never mind our countryside, it’s time for it to go.’

Dave said: “The area of countryside concerned I have walked for the past 50 years and it has always been my favourite place to hear a nightingale in the spring.

“It’s listed as part of Horsham Nature Recovery Network and is an essential part of a Wildlife Corridor, from Climping on the coast to Ashdown Forest.”

Dave wrote the song around a month ago and recorded it in his garden hut.

“My wife sang impromptu backing vocals when she brought me in a cup of tea.

“We took some photos and footage at Buck Barn to comprise a video together.

“We’d never made a video before so we played around with iMovie and it came out quite well.

“I posted it to YouTube and to our amazement it rapidly went viral with 1,500 views in a few days.

“I then received a message from YouTube to say they had received a ‘Privacy’ complaint.”

The video was taken down soon afterwards.

“I have complained to YouTube but I have received no response,” said Dave.