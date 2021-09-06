Horsham Museum reveals reopening date after major refresh

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is reopening to the public on Saturday, October 2, the district council said. Initially, opening days will be Thursdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, though for the first opening weekend it will also be open on Sunday 3 October.

The Museum’s lockdown closure provided the ideal opportunity for a major refresh of its galleries and exhibitions.

The refresh has updated and improved the displays and enhanced the character of the 600 year old museum, so as visitors walk through the 18th century door, they will still see the much loved building and garden, but there will also be many new features to enjoy and new stories to be enjoyed.

Horsham Museum

Horsham District council cabinet member for leisure and culture councillor Roger Noel said: “I am delighted that we can now welcome back both local communities and visitors alike to our beloved Museum and Art Gallery at the beginning of October.

“I congratulate our team who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the Museum is reopening refreshed with stunning new displays, collections and exhibitions for all to enjoy. But rest assured, there are still plenty of old much loved favourite pieces to seek out.

“I would urge as many people to come along and pay a visit.”

The reopening has created a range of new volunteering opportunities for people to help with our front of house service, meeting and greeting visitors and showing them around, a council spokeswoman said.

She added: “If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering opportunities at the Museum, please email [email protected] outlining your skills and experience.