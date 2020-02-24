Horsham mum to run again for charity supporting son with life-limiting condition

A Horsham mum whose son has a life-limiting condition will be putting on her running shoes once more for a charity which has supported her through her darkest days.

Maxine Foster will run the Mercer Surrey Half Marathon on Sunday, March 8, alongside a team of friends who together hope to raise £1,000 for Harrison’s Fund.

The Surrey-based charity funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a rare genetic condition which Maxine’s son, Austin, was diagnosed with in 2015.

Since the diagnosis, Maxine has undertaken four marathons, three half marathons and a 10k sponsored run to thank the charity.

Maxine said: “The reason I am back out there lacing up my trainers once more and doing this is so that my little boy and the thousands of others like him can have a chance at a life beyond childhood. They deserve that.

“I am so grateful for my friends who have once more joined me in this challenge and as well as raising money we are helping to raise awareness so that other parents going through what we are going through, have a sense of hope and no that they are not alone.”

‘Team Austin’ comprises of Maxine, 47, Stephanie Beverton, 46, Linda Siqi Zhao, 36, Sarah Raciti, 38, and Billie Dunlop, 24.

A number of the mums have already supported the charity by taking part in previous running events; Steph ran in the Surrey Half Marathon and the Guilford 10k last year, Sarah ran the Guildford 10k last year and Billie took part in the Brighton Marathon in 2017 the Guildford 10k last year.

Sarah said: “I thought last year might be my last time running but Max can be very persuasive and when you see Austin and the toll this condition is having on his little body, you can’t help but want to play your part.

“I am really looking forward to the atmosphere around the course and the excitement of achieving and raising more awareness and money for Harrison’s Fund and finally, knowing that I won’t have to get up on a Sunday to go for a run for a little while!”

And this year they are being put through their paces by the online fitness professional, celebrity trainer and Reigate resident, Frank Sinclair aka Fit with Frank.

Frank has undertaken training sessions with the mums to make sure they are on top form ahead of the race.

Frank said: “Fitting in exercise as a parent is hard enough at the best of times, but the work these super mums have put into their training is truly phenomenal.

“I’m honoured to represent Harrison’s Fund as I lead the warm up for Surrey Half Marathon and will be delighted to see our team crossing that finish line with smiles at the end. Go Team Austin!”

One in 3,500 boys is born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United Kingdom each year and there are currently around 2,500 boys and young men with Duchenne.

Their average lifespan is just 20 years and it is 100 per cent fatal.

Money raised will go into the hands of researchers,who are working to find a cure for all children with Duchenne which affects all the muscles in the body, causing them to waste away.

The charity is currently funding 16 research projects in the US and the UK.

To support the mums visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-raciti1

To run for Harrison’s Fund visit www.harrisonsfund.com

