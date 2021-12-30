Horsham mum and baby hurt as kitchen ceiling collapses

Kimberley Gillett and baby daughter Matilda were hit by falling debris while water, plaster and dust covered the kitchen.

Kimberley’s dad Lee Hunter said: “The ceiling just collapsed, bounced off Kimberley and hit my seven-month-old granddaughter.”

He said a number of items in the kitchen were smashed and baby equipment ruined.

The accident happened just weeks after Kimberley moved into the Saxon Weald property.

Lee’s wife Dawn expressed concerns that the ceiling contained asbestos but was assured by workmen who arrived to carry out repairs that it was not the case.

Lee said the family was initially told that Saxon Weald would pay the £500 costs of replacement household equipment, including a microwave and specialist baby items, but were later told that the costs would not be covered.

A spokesperson for Saxon Weald said: “We were notified that part of the customer’s ceiling had collapsed over their kitchen sink on 16 December.

The kitchen ceiling collapsed at Kimberley Gillett's Horsham home

“The ceiling has since been repaired and is scheduled to be re-decorated at the beginning of January.

“We were unaware of any personal injuries until today, which we are taking very seriously.

“Due to these claims, we are liaising with our insurers to investigate fully so that we can support our customer.