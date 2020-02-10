Horsham mum, 40, to run London Marathon’s 40th race to support veterans with PTSD

A Horsham mum is set to run her first marathon shortly after turning 40 in what will be the London Marathon’s 40th race.

Abbi Moon will take on 26-mile challenge on Sunday, April 26, in support of emergency service veterans, and she has so far raised more than £350 for Service Dogs UK.

She said: “I’ve never really been into exercise and I even got out of running the 400m at school but I’ve been incredibly lucky to get this opportunity to compete in the London Marathon. “

Abbi took her first steps into running at Horsham Parkrun in January 2019 and she hasn’t looked back since.

When she won a ballot place in the London Marathon, she was determined to make it to the start line.

She said: “I took my daughter to Horsham Junior Parkrun and within three months, I was able to run all of the 2km course.

“Going to the Saturday Parkrun was a bit scary but everyone was so lovely and welcoming. It’s such an inclusive activity and everyone is valued; whether they run, walk or jog.”

Within a few months, Abbi was able to run the 5km Parkrun course but still didn’t feel confident about being able to run the marathon, so deferred her place to 2020.

She said: I was a bit sad at first but it seemed the sensible thing to do. When I realised that it was going to the 40th edition of the London Marathon in 2020, and it was shortly after my 40th birthday, it seemed perfect.”

Abbi then looked for a charity to support. Having worked in animal rescue for over 16 years, Abbi naturally wanted to do something to help animals but also has a passion for mental health causes.

Abbi said: “I currently work for the UK’s largest dog rehoming charity and we partner with a small charity called Service Dogs UK.

“They adopt rescue dogs and train them to be assistance dogs for veterans of the emergency services and armed forces who are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“It seemed the perfect blend of saving animals’ lives and mental health support.”

The use of PTSD assistance dogs has originated from the US, where they have been used for veterans and others who suffered trauma and consequently PTSD.

The benefits of PTSD assistance dogs has been well documented through both academic research and the successes of well-established assistance dog organisations globally.

Benefits to clients are psychological and (inter) social and thereby mitigate some of the symptoms associated with PTSD such as nightmares, isolation, flashbacks, panic, anxiety.

Abbi said: “It’s just such a worthwhile cause. Every penny I raise will make a real difference to this small charity that is primarily operating in the Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire area.

“It’s really helping to motivate me on this marathon journey.”

Follow Abbi’s progress at www.facebook.com/40doingthe40 or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/40doingthe40

Abbi is also happy to hear from any companies that would like a sponsorship opportunity.

