Piron Recycling attended the event, hosted by Horsham District Council, on Saturday, October 2, with the mission to gain local employees to join their growing business.

The firm said Mr Quin, took an interest in the business and its ethos.

John Sage, managing director of Piron Recycling, said: “It was great to see our local MP, Jeremy Quin, at Horsham District Council’s Jobs and Skills Fair.

Jeremy Quin, Horsham MP, visits local recyling fair

“Mr Quin showed real interest in Piron Recycling’s initiative to reduce telecoms and IT waste going to landfill. We look forward to a strong and close working relationship with Horsham District Council and Mr Quin in the future.”

Piron Recycling is a company which focuses on the recovery and recycling of telecoms and IT equipment. Their ethos is to improve the world in any way they can so and they intend to do this by supporting the growing community in Horsham.

Michelle Solomon, from Piron Recycling, said: “As a company, we want to get involved in the community as much as possible, whether that is through working with Jeremy Quin and council projects or charity work.”